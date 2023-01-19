SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — One Home Solution changes the way homeowners manage the ongoing maintenance and repairs at home.
They’re a full-service, app-enabled subscription service that gives homeowners a single source of professional solutions for their maintenance and repair needs.
One Home Solution memberships provide:
- Built-in preventative maintenance
- Customizable repair hours
- Easy appointment scheduling
- Access to our network of licensed & vetted trade professionals
- An integrated homeowner App
Sign up for their GOLD Plan at $49 per month and receive 2 FREE hours of Maintenance (a $150 value). Just use code ‘GoodThings‘ when signing up to claim the offer.
To learn more, go online to OneHomeSolution.com or call them at 866-201-5856.
**This segment contains sponsored content