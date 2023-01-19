SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — One Home Solution changes the way homeowners manage the ongoing maintenance and repairs at home.

They’re a full-service, app-enabled subscription service that gives homeowners a single source of professional solutions for their maintenance and repair needs.

One Home Solution memberships provide:

Built-in preventative maintenance

Customizable repair hours

Easy appointment scheduling

Access to our network of licensed & vetted trade professionals

An integrated homeowner App

Sign up for their GOLD Plan at $49 per month and receive 2 FREE hours of Maintenance (a $150 value). Just use code ‘GoodThings‘ when signing up to claim the offer.

To learn more, go online to OneHomeSolution.com or call them at 866-201-5856.

**This segment contains sponsored content