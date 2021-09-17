Smash Halloween hit, “Thriller” comes back to Kingsbury Hall: How you can see it

(GTU) – Unlike last year, Odyssey Dance Theatre will get to present its smash Halloween Hit, Thriller in six locations in Utah this year.

This year, the show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past. Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises, will all be there for you to see! The show is so jam-packed full of surprising and exciting twists and turns. Make sure you find out where to get tickets early because most of the performances sold out last year. This year, they’ll probably go faster than ever.

The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve. The spectacular Halloween dance tradition is a must-see in Salt Lake City. It’s what everyone is talking about right now. Here are some of the rave reviews the production has received already:

Odyssey’s production of “Thriller” was truly a thrill for the audience, which was at times breathless with laughter, at times fearful and amazed, but always totally entertained. The pieces were excitingly choreographed and energetically performed… Margaret Godfrey – Salt Lake Tribune

This show has become a phenomenon!” Now in its 25th year, it has grown tremendously in popularity. Artistic Director Derryl Yeager

If Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller isn’t part of your yearly Halloween tradition, it should be. The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve.

SPECIAL DEAL at Odyssey Dance Company: Get 50% off your It’s A Wonderful Life ticket when you purchase them with your Thriller tickets. ***Discount only available for Kingsbury Hall shows***

Check out all the other discounts at Odyssey Dance Company. Get tickets for Thriller!

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.