SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah/The Daily Dish) – Did you know today, April 12th, is Utah’s official day of kindness? It is. One Kind Act a Day, a project by the Semnani Family Foundation, is celebrating the concurrent resolution (https://le.utah.gov/~2023/bills/static/SCR008.html) passed by the Utah Legislature, making April 12th “One Kind Act a Day”-Day, the official day of kindness in the state of Utah.

One Kind Act a Day inspires and encourages Utahns to commit to performing one act of kindness every single day. The hope is that by spreading kindness out into the community on a regular basis, it will strengthen our lives, our families and our communities – creating a positive impact in Utah, the nation, and around the world.

Visit ThePowerofKind.org to make the pledge and learn more about One Kind Act a Day.

