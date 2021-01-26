Slide into winter savings at Soldier Hollow! America First Credit Union members get 20% off weekday tubing admissions for buying online with the code AFCUTUBES.
This offer is good for any two-hour tubing session, Monday through Thursday, from January 4 to mid-March 2021. The only exception dates are January 18 & February 15.
Soldier Hollow adventurers can zip down 1,200-foot sliding lanes, the longest in Utah. There’s also a quick lift service so you can ride again and again.
Visit America First Credit Union for more information!
This story contains sponsored content.