Slide into winter savings at Soldier Hollow

Slide into winter savings at Soldier Hollow! America First Credit Union members get 20% off weekday tubing admissions for buying online with the code AFCUTUBES.

This offer is good for any two-hour tubing session, Monday through Thursday, from January 4 to mid-March 2021. The only exception dates are January 18 & February 15.

Soldier Hollow adventurers can zip down 1,200-foot sliding lanes, the longest in Utah. There’s also a quick lift service so you can ride again and again.

