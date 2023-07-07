Experience the Honda difference for yourself

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Car and Driver says the Honda Civic is the “most fun to drive.” It offers a sleek, sporty look that’s also spacious and comfortable.

And when it comes to servicing your Honda, the Master Techs at your local Utah Honda Dealer have your back, or your wheels!

Watch Nicea’s interview with Brandon Wilson, General Manager of Ken Garff Honda, Salt Lake City and Becky Hays, Service Manager, to learn more about the Honda experience.

Visit UtahHondaDealers.com for more information and to find a Honda Dealership nearest you.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Utah Honda Dealers.