SLCC opens brand new student center in West Jordan

SLCC just opened the Tim and Brenda Huval Student Center on the Jordan Campus, which will serve as a dynamic hub for students, supporting their success through student engagement opportunities, academic and career advising, financial aid, childcare, and a health and counseling center. Their gift will go directly to student scholarships, with particular emphasis on students in health sciences programs. Funded in part by student fees, this was a $17.2 million project and is a 41,000 sq.-foot state-of-the-art Student Center.

There are tons of spaces for students including bookstores, food services, Bruin Pantry, fitness center, information commons, study areas, multi-purpose event space, Student Life & Leadership, Center for Health and counseling, and child care. Other college spaces include the Veterans Center, International Student Affairs, Office of Diversity and MultiCultural Affairs, Career Services, Disability Resource Center, Admissions, Financial Aid, First-year experience, Student Center Operations, and more.

Salt Lake Community College is Utah’s largest open-access college, proudly educating the state’s most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 12 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs.

Salt Lake Community College is Salt Lake’s community college and they’re are all in. The impact on the communities the school serves is deep, varied, and far-reaching. SLCC provides Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state’s vibrant economy and high quality of life.

To learn more, visit SLCC now.

