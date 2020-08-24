SLCC launches new program for unemployed, furloughed workers

Rick Bouillon, Associate Vice President, Workforce & Economic Development, from Salt Lake Community College joined Good Things Utah to talk about some special new courses they are opening up for unemployed and furloughed workers. With so many Utah workers furloughed or have lost their jobs the new program that Salt Lake Community College is launching will help them get back on their feet.

With funding Salt Lake Community College has secured through the CARES act, the college is offering 27 courses and programs ranging from healthcare and advanced manufacturing to information technology and transportation. In this time of need, SLCC is continuing to tap every resource available to help community members enhance their careers or start a new one. They have a tremendous team of faculty, industry trainers, and staff who have designed the most effective courses and programs being requested today.

The courses are for any Utah resident who was laid off or furloughed from their job due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you are a Utah resident who is unemployed, furloughed or looking for an opportunity to enhance your career or start a new one due to the effects of COVID-19, funding through the CARES act is now available to cover short-term training courses and certificate programs to put you on the path to success.

Classes start tomorrow, Aug. 25, and we have new classes beginning every week on Mondays. At every point, SLCC is dedicated to supporting students – especially during these unprecedented times. They have the skills, the programs, and the funding to help the community get through this pandemic and get to a better level of employment. The CARES act funding will cover tuition costs, which will offset the financial obligation for any qualified Utah resident who’s looking to enhance skills immediately.

Go to Salt Lake Community College – ALL In to learn more and to sign up.

