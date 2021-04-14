SLCC is helping veterans who want to be entrepreneurs

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Since 1948, Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) has been a proud supporter of those who have served in all branches of the U.S. Military. In 1948, the Salt Lake Area Vocational School, now known as Salt Lake Community College, opened its doors and began serving and training veterans returning from WWII desiring to utilize their new education benefit called, the Montgomery GI BILL ™ . The first 145 students were veterans, and by the second semester, 589 military students were using their VA educational benefits for their education.

Salt Lake Community College recently launched a program to jumpstart veteran entrepreneurs. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and the Utah Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC), located at Salt Lake Community College’s business support hub called The Mill, is pleased to announce the launch of the “VBRC Outreach Program”.

The mission of the VBRC is accomplished through one-on-one meetings and group educational programs such as the Veteran Everyday Entrepreneur Program. VBRC support includes testing entrepreneurial ideas, structuring the business, creating a business &marketing plan, and financial controls & projections. There is no charge for these services because veterans and military members have already done so much for Utah through their military service.

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs along with Salt Lake Community College is committed to making Utah the best place in the nation to perform military missions and have it recognized as a premier location for veterans, service members, and their families to live and succeed.

Today, over 1,100 veterans/dependents attend SLCC each semester. The main Veterans Center is located on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus in the Student Center, room 059. Also located on the South City Campus you will find another Veterans Center for use by all who have served in the military. Their outreach specialist meets with Veteran Students on other campuses.

