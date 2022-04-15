(Good Things Utah) For foodies located in or around Salt Lake City, a local New York-style delicatessen called Feldman’s Deli is recognized as a familiar favorite in the area. Located in a quiet Millcreek neighborhood, Feldman’s gives locals a wide variety of traditional Jewish deli sandwiches and other classic cuisines to choose from, all in a cozy café setting.

“What we did here is we created a deli just like the ones we grew up with back in New Jersey,” remarks owner and founder Michael Feldman. “It’s been a wonderful ride. The community has been very supportive and our business keeps growing.”

Frequent visitors love coming back for their authentic and award-winning sandwiches including Pastrami, Corned Beef, Reubens, and Sloppy Joes.

“We’re not as big as the delis back in New York, so I don’t have 400 different items on the menu. But we have the iconic items that you would expect in a Jewish deli,” Feldman tells Katy Sine, host of Taste Utah.

‘Beast’ Roast Beef Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

‘Trisha’ Turkey Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

Meatloaf Plate Feldman’s Deli Signature Menu Options

Even more popular among locals are their freshly made “boardwalk” fries, inspired by the restaurant’s East-coast roots. “If you were to walk down the boardwalk in Atlantic City, you’d see people carrying cones of fries. Those are the fries that we make here.”

Starting April 15th, Feldman’s Deli will be honoring Passover with 6 different choices of Matzo platter spreads traditionally served during the 8-day Jewish holiday. Along with the tradition, visitors looking to have a dish like this year-round can enjoy their famous Matzo Ball Soup.

Taste Utah had a chance to taste the delicious menu featured this month and got a lesson from Feldman on the true history behind the Passover holiday. To watch more episodes of Taste Utah, find them online at TasteUtah.com.

