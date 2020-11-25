Ski pass for 5th and 6th graders to 15 resorts for only $45

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

America First Credit Union is the presenting partner of the Ski Utah 5th and 6th Grade Youth Passport. What is this amazing program? It’s an opportunity for 5th and/or 6th graders a budget-friendly way to ski at each of Utah’s resorts over the ski season at a discount cost. On top of the Ski Utah program, America First Credit Union is also running a promotion for members who open up a new Youth Savings account with a deposit match of up to $25. Simply visit any America First branch and mention this offer to redeem.

America First Credit Union wants all of Utah’s 5th and 6th graders to participate in the great outdoors, learn and develop great skiing or snowboarding skills, and experience all of Utah Ski Resorts have to offer at a great and reasonable price. Here are the details:

The 5th Grade Ski Pass: 5th Graders can ski or ride 3 times at each of Utah’s resorts. That’s 45 days on the mountain for only $45!

The 6th Grade Ski Pass: 6th Graders can ski or ride 1 time at each of Utah’s resorts. That’s 15 days on the mountain for only $45!

