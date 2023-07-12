SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Celebrate National French Fry Day – July 13th with this tasty loaded chili beef cheese fries recipe from the Utah Beef Council – it’s a crowd pleaser and you can’t eat just one!

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili

32 oz. regular or steak cut French fries, frozen

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, diced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons tomato paste

10 oz. can diced tomatoes

15 oz. can black beans, drained

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cheese Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 1/3 cups heavy cream or half and half

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

Place French fries on a large baking sheet. Follow package directions to cook on a large baking sheet.

In the meantime, in a large skillet over medium heat, add the ground beef and onion. Crumble the beef and cook until browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste, diced tomatoes and black beans. Cook on low for 10 minutes.

For the cheese sauce, in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Melt the butter. Whisk in the flour until it starts to turn a light brown color. Add the onion powder, salt to taste. Slowly whisk in the heavy cream. Continue to whisk until the sauce starts to thicken. Slowly stir in the cheese to the pan. Whisk until cheese is fully melted.

To serve, while the fries are hot out of the oven, add desired amount of the chili on top of the fries, then pour desired amount of the cheese sauce over the top. Garnish with toppings, if you choose. (i.e. salsa, sour cream, green onions, cilantro, guacamole.)

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

