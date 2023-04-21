MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Aspen Orthopedic Pain and Spine is offering a groundbreaking treatment to people who are suffering from long-haul symptoms related to COVID – such as loss of taste, loss of smell, and fatigue. Dr. Gregory Condie, DO (Doctor of Osteopathy) says the treatment is a simple injection into the bundle of nerves at the base of the neck.
Dr. Condie says the treatment helps block signals from your sympathetic nervous system. Dr. Condie adds that early treament could help improve patient’s symptoms and their quality of life in the short and long term, encouraging people to seek treatment as soon as possible.
