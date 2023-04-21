MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Aspen Orthopedic Pain and Spine is offering a groundbreaking treatment to people who are suffering from long-haul symptoms related to COVID – such as loss of taste, loss of smell, and fatigue. Dr. Gregory Condie, DO (Doctor of Osteopathy) says the treatment is a simple injection into the bundle of nerves at the base of the neck.

Dr. Condie says the treatment helps block signals from your sympathetic nervous system. Dr. Condie adds that early treament could help improve patient’s symptoms and their quality of life in the short and long term, encouraging people to seek treatment as soon as possible.

Visit AspenPainandSpine.com for more information and to schedule a visit. Receive a 10% discount with the special Good Things Utah code: GTU

Aspen Orthopedic Pain and Spine

84 W 4800 S Suite 101

Murray, UT 84107

801-224-8800

Social Media:

Facebook Page: Aspen Orthopedic Pain and Spine

Instagram: aspenorthopedic

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Aspen Orthopedic Pain and Spine.