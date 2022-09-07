(Good Things Utah) As we age, we lose collagen in our skin which keeps our skin firm and tight. Personal genetics plays a part in this, but also lifestyle habits and environmental damage can contribute.

Good health practices along with reliable skincare can help to maintain that youthful complexion. Though, it’s common to only give attention to the skin on our face — forgetting to care for some of the areas that matter most.

To ensure healthy skin all around, and seamless aging, it’s important to take your products down onto the neck and body. Using a good antioxidant serum to prevent environmental damage, a neck cream, and SPF will also be the optimal combination for keeping this area at its best.

According to Dr. James Manning with Utah Facial Plastics: ” We work with a wonderful team of estheticians that would love to go through all of our products and help you pick the thing that’s going to prevent the signs of aging…”

Utah Facial Plastics has 3 facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons that specialize in a variety of face and neck procedures to treat each individual based on their needs.

Deep Neck Contouring is a procedure for individuals who wish to reduce submental fat, soften marionette lines, and improve the neckline. This combines the use of liposuction and platysmaplasty, which tightens neck muscles.

Visit them at www.utahfacialplastics.com to learn more about neck treatments, procedures, and more.

