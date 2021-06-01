Sign up for Utah’s biggest Virtual Job Fair on June 3rd

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Join Workforce Services and Utah’s 11 colleges and universities at the largest career fair of the year. Whether you have a college degree or not, hundreds of employers with thousands of openings are ready to hire and help you reach your career goals. Employers are from around the state and a wide variety of industries. Join the job fair from the comfort of your own home!

Department of Workforce Services is here to help Utahns take the next steps that could lead to a dream job and higher wages. If you are looking for your first job or transitioning careers, you can search the Department of Workforce Services robust job board of more than 20,000 open jobs in a variety of fields. The Career and Education Assistance program can provide:

Short-term training assistance for occupational certificates or licenses

On-the-job training directly from employers.

Apprenticeships for classroom learning and paid hands-on experience in the field.

Tuition assistance to help complete a GED certificate or college degree.

Today, more than 2,200 Workforce Services employees assist individuals in preparing for and finding jobs, meeting workforce needs of Utah businesses, administering temporary assistance, and providing economic data and analysis.

If you need help finding a job, visit the Department of Workforce Services or sign up for the Virtual Job Fair on June 3rd.

This story contains sponsored content.