Should you cancel Thanksgiving?

If you were hoping to gather your extended family and celebrate Thanksgiving, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert warns that may not be the best idea. In light of the pandemic, people are questioning whether gathering around a massive thanksgiving table piled with communal food options is the greatest idea.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in more than 40 states, Dr. Anthony Fauci says large family gatherings, especially involving elderly relatives or out-of-state travel, are not ideal in 2020. However, if you choose to have Thanksgiving with your family, you might want to consider quarantining first. It is true if preparation for Thanksgiving begins 10-14 days before your family gathering occurs, then you’ve minimized the chances of bringing COVID into high-risk situations espescially with elderly members of your family.

It might even be the best idea to host Thanksgiving outside if you can. Having a small dinner with family and friends who live in your community lowers your risk by doing it outside too. But, If you must host a family gathering inside for Thanksgiving, seating your guests in family units can make a big difference. Also, serving the meal in the same way — not buffet style, but in portioned out dishes for each small table — is another way of preventing aerosol spray between family members.

At the end of the day, stress to your family the importance of mitigating contact by trying to quarantine as best as they can before the feast is what will protect you. If you’re going to do Thanksgiving with your family, just make sure you don’t cut any corners in trying to keep everyone happy and healthy.

