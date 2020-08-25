Should you buy a second home during the pandemic?

Most of us have been cooped up in our houses for the past 5 months without the ability to travel. Now may be a tempting time to pull the trigger and finally purchase the vacation home you’ve always dreamed about. Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up home-buying demand.

The question then becomes, is this really a good time to take the plunge on a second home in Utah? Nicea talked to George Morris, a real estate expert from Century 21 Everest, to help break down the pros and cons of investing in a vacation property right now.

Real estate is always a good investment, provided you have the right financial strategy in place. The market is in a very good place to have serious consideration for buying a vacation property or second home. “You’re seeing a very interesting market where sellers are happy, buyers are happy because the way the market is,” said George Morris.

If you’re willing to expand your search beyond the mountains of northern Utah and into St George or even take on a few renovation projects, you’ll have more options, at a lower price point.

If you’re buying a home while the COVID-19 pandemic is going on, consider many options before buying, but the chances are you’re buying during a great market.

