We were thrilled to have Chef Jake from Harmons Grocery join us with a mouthwatering recipe for Shortbread Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwiches. Perfect for any summer gathering, this tasty recipe comes in two parts — the vanilla ice cream and the shortbread cookies.

Shortbread Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwiches

Farm House Vanilla Ice Cream:

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 ½ cups whole milk

3 ½ cups heavy cream

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup sliced strawberries

DIRECTIONS

In a large saucepan, add cream, salt and sugar and berries, heat until sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat, add milk and allow to cool to at least 40°F.

Add Ice cream base to any electric ice cream maker and churn until thoroughly frozen. Remove from machine and store in the freezer for minimum of 4 hours before serving.

Shortbread Cookies:

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup unsalted Kerry Gold butter , cubed and softened at room temperature

1/2 cup caster sugar*

1/2 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter a 9×9 inch square baking pan.

Place the caster sugar, flour, salt and butter in a food processor and pulse until it’s combined and looks like coarse breadcrumbs but is soft and pliable and comes together in a dough when you press it together between your fingers. If it’s too dry and crumbly it needs to be pulsed a bit longer.

Pour the mixture into the greased baking pan. Use your fingers and hands to firmly press down the mixture. If the mixture is too dry to work with, then it was not pulsed long enough in the food processor.

Prick the shortbread with the tines of a fork, creating rows. way as they have a tendency to close during baking. Then run a knife along the top of the dough to create guidelines for cutting after cooked. 2 inch squares are the perfect size for ice cream sandwiches.

Place the shortbread on the middle rack and bake for 30-35 minutes or until light golden and firm. Let cool, then cut.

To make sandwiches, allow the ice cream to soften slightly and then scoop it onto one square of shortbread. Repeat by placing another square on top. Use a butter knife to smooth the edges of the sandwich. Then place the finished sandwiches back in the freezer to set up firmly.

Enjoy!

