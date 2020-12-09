“Shop Your Way” at City Creek Center

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

City Creek Center has taken the Stay Safe to Stay Open pledge, which indicates that we are a Utah business exceeding or meeting governmental mandates.

This season will look a little different and your visit to City Creek Center really begins before you leave home. This holiday season at City Creek Center, they like to say, you will “Shop Your Way.” Check their website and social media to see what your favorite brands have to offer. You may want to take advantage of curbside pick-up, which is a new feature many brands are offering this year. It is contactless and in the City Creek garage, it’s always the right parking weather.

Many brands are also offering “buy online, pick up in-store.” This convenient service allows you to make selections online and then quickly pick up merchandise in-store. This is a great choice for someone who knows what they want but still wants to make sure they are not missing out on anything instore.

Brands are also offering virtual queuing. Some stores are limiting occupancy. It’s very simple to leave your mobile phone number with the store, and they will text you when it is your time to shop. The slowest times at City Creek Center are often early in the morning. Peak times are typically between 4 PM and 6 PM.

This information, including extended holiday hours, is available at shopcitycreekcenter.com by clicking on Shop Your Way. City Creek Center is open on Friday and Saturday this week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Shop, Dine, and experience City Creek Center’s Winter Wonderland this Holiday Season.

This story contains sponsored content.