Shop the Shine Cosmetics Secret Santa Sale and help a family enjoy Christmas

GTU Sponsor

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Shine Cosmetics is a local Utah company that is changing the game for women’s makeup and beauty products. Not only are Shine products hypoallergenic, paraben-free, and gluten-free, all of their products are approved by Leaping Bunny as animal cruelty-free as well. But the biggest distinguisher is they place a huge emphasis on making women feel beautiful without the need to sexualize their image. Shine Cosmetics takes a resilient stand against the sexualization of women by the beauty industry by creating a brand that builds successful, confident, beautiful women.

Check out their latest product line by going to Shine Cosmetics now. This year, They are on a mission to give back to charities that benefit women. With their current promotion, when you shop using promo code ‘secretsanta’ you’ll save 15% on your order and they will donate 20% of your purchase to providing Christmas to single mom families in need. Last year they raised over $20k and provided Christmas for 40 families.

Go to Shine Cosmetics and get on the right side of Christmas spirit!

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors