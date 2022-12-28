Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Nicea sat down today with Katelyn Harward from Wasatch Medical Clinic to talk about a breakthrough treatment they have available to help with ED. Not only does this treatment help with ED but it also helps with relationships.

Relationships require intimacy and communication. If you are lacking in these areas; chances are you have experienced lackluster results in the bedroom also. Intimacy is the superglue to relationships and if it is missing, you could be slipping apart.

At Wasatch Medical Clinic, they are not only focused on helping with the medical issue that you are currently facing, but they also want to help your relationship. Their focus is on being able to take care of ED which is due to lack of blood flow by using the breakthrough treatment – Acoustic wave therapy.

No pills, No injections, and little to no downtime, plus No surgery. You can get the treatment done during your lunch and go back to work, the gym, or simply continue with your day. No interruptions.

ED has been a taboo subject for so long that we need to get men to do something about it and open the dialogue about it being a treatable issue and not something that people feel they need to keep a secret.

Do you feel the need to keep any other medical issue a secret? Let’s help open the dialogue and let our loved ones know that there is help and that we understand and support why they need to get it taken care of.

People have said that after treatment, their relationships are back on track, and they have increased intimacy in their relationships. ED will not go away if you do not talk about it and get help, why not go with the solution that does not have side effects and has no downtime?

Want to learn more? Call Wasatch Medical Clinic at (801) 901-8000 or visit their website for more information.

*Sponsored Content.