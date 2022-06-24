(Good Things Utah) Papa Murphy’s is running a fun national campaign this summer called BAKE Outside the Lines. The campaign is designed to inspire guests to submit a Papa Murphy’s hack in one of three categories, i.e., Perfect for Parties, Outside the Oven and Mealtime Anytime.

The idea is to use a Papa Murphy’s food item and turn it into something else — “A Hack!” Finalists will be chosen in each category and guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite ‘food hack’ in each category.

Winners in each category will receive $25,000 and Free Pizza For a Year (PM gift card valued at $1000).

Submission of the hacks is June 6 to July 1; selection of category winners is July 2 to July 25; voting for your favorite hack is July 28 to August 4; tallying of the votes is August 5 to August 9 and winners announced on August 10.

For more information, go to www.PapaMurphys.com.

