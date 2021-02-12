Shanghai Braised Pork Belly

Downeast is an innovative concept store at the District to immerse consumers into the home design experience. Guests will interact and engage with design elements through touch, sight, and smell to piece together their picture-perfect home. Trained staff are also on hand to provide customers with design assistance to bring their dream home to life. They have a sale starting today on some of their nicest furniture options.

Downeast furniture can fit in a variety of spaces to help your home make a statement of who you are, and that statement can also be reflective of your home environment. Sofas are key to any room whether it’s an upholstered piece like the popular white Cloud, or distressed leather in the new Rourik. Either style is a beautiful addition to your living space. Accent chairs add to the overall atmosphere of the room. You can layer in occasional tables, lighting options, and accessories.