Shanghai Braised Pork Belly

Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly is a very famous dish in China. Learn how to make it at home with help from Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons.
Ingredients
- 12 oz lean, skin-on pork belly
- 2 Tbsp oil
- 1 Tbsp rock sugar or granulated sugar
- 3 Tbsp Shaoxing cooking wine
- 1 Tbsp soy sauce
- ½ Tbsp dark soy sauce
- 2 cups water
Instructions
- Cut pork belly into3/4”-thick pieces.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil. Blanch pork belly pieces for 3 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate and rinse pot.
- In a wok or frying pan over low heat, add oil and sugar. Melt sugar slightly and add pork. Raise heat to medium and cook until pork is lightly browned. Reduce heat to low and add Shaoxing wine, regular soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and water. Cover and simmer until pork is fork-tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir every 5-10 minutes to prevent burning and add more water if it gets too dry.
- Once the pork is fork-tender, if there is still a lot of visible liquid, uncover wok, increase heat to medium and stir continuously until the sauce has reduced and coats pork.
Visit Harmons to find a store near you.
This story contains sponsored content.