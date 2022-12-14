SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Settle down for the season in a stunning setting like no other in Utah during the wintertime. Located in Eastern Utah, just a short drive from the state’s most popular national parks, Hoodoo Moab gives guests the perfect stay to escape the colder temps and unwind for a while.

Hoodoo Moab is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, continuing its stellar reputation as one of the most stunning experiences in the nation — for both vacations and staycations.

“You’re going to get a different experience here,” remarks Mickell Smith from Hoodoo Moab. “We’re not going to be like every other hotel. You’re going to have a luxurious stay… we’re the hidden gem of Utah.”

The deluxe rooms and suites here make each stay feel like a private getaway amongst the red rocks of Moab. In combination with a variety of premium amenities including an on-site spa, heated pool, fitness center, and an exclusive restaurant for a casual (yet elegant) bite to eat during your stay.

