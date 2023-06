The results are in: Top travel winners from The Wave Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to travel, you want to be confident that the company your traveling with is worth the money you’re spending. National Travel Expert and Editor in Chief of TravelAge West, Kenneth Shapiro shares some of the top, award-winning travel companies and desitinations for 2023 and gives tips on the best way to get there.

For more information visit AllianzTravelInsurance.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Allianz Travel Insurance.