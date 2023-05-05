Living & Aging With Pride Premieres Sunday, May 7th at 10:30am on ABC4 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah-based nonprofit, Living & Aging With Pride, is taking it’s advocacy for seniors and Utah’s elderly to the small screen – your TV set.

Hosted by veteran television host and producer, James Brown, the TV show – Living & Aging With Pride – will focus on issues that have a direct impact on seniors, the elderly and the people who care for them. Guests and segments will cover all sorts of topics, including healthy living, staying active, affordable housing, retirement and overall financial planning and assistance.

Living & Aging With Pride is commited to being an advocate for seniors, the elderly and the people who care for them.

Visit Living & Aging With Pride Online for more information. Watch the Living & Aging With Pride TV Show premiering Sunday May 7, 2023 at 10:30am on ABC4 Utah.

Sponsored by Living & Aging With Pride.