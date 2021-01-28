Seniors finally find comfort in their community as the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

At Summit Vista residents truly feel like they are part of a vibrant community. Residents are actively involved and by doing so, they create a sense of community that is unique to Summit Vista. Residents are still enjoying life at Summit Vista and taking advantage of all the amenities the community has to offer. Their amazing amenities include:

All-Season covered lap pool

Event space to host family

Full salon & spa

Social clubs and activities

Fitness & yoga studio

Art studio

Healthcare Services

The most recent event to take place at Summit Vista was their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on January 14th, where residents and employees were able to get the first dose of the vaccine.

The day was a big celebration at Summit Vista with music and food available while the vaccines where being administered. It was an emotional and special day for most as they’ve been awaiting this day for a long time and the new hope of normalcy starts to return to those at Summit Vista. Also something to celebrate, Summit Vista is proud to announce the newest addition to their growing campus, the new healthcare building, Meadow Peak.

The addition of this building will complete their full continuum of care available at Summit Vista. All services provided are in partnership with Mission Health and Community Nursing Services. Services included are Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, and more.

