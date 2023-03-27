Payson is New Hotspot for Retirees in Fast-Growing Utah County, Up by 20% in Retirees

PAYSON, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Phase two of The Retreat at South Haven Farms, Payson’s newest apartment community for 55+ residents, is now open for leasing. The Retreat offers spacious one-, two- and 3-bedroom floor plans with distinctive wood-style flooring, modern appliances in fully equipped kitchens with walk-in pantry, granite countertops throughout, LED lighting, in-home full-size washer and dryer, expansive ceilings, stunning mountain views, and private balcony or patio.

Jeff Southard, President of South Haven Development says they are seeing a trend of newly retired Utahns moving away from the big city but not too far away. It’s a movement that brings more relaxation with beautiful mountain views.

The Retreat at South Haven Farms in Payson provides a quiet apartment home with local city benefits. In addition to a thriving neighborhood, residents have access to shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment. They can explore nearby Salem Pond or take a drive in Payson Canyon. Here, many fall in love with the community’s scenery and friendly atmosphere.

Payson has a bustling local economy, excellent healthcare facilities, and a variety of shopping and dining options. With a population of 22,000, the city also boasts a number of community events and activities, including farmers markets, concerts in the park and holiday celebrations, making it a great place for retirees to stay active and engaged.

For more information or to schedule a visit, check out TheRetreatAtPayson.com.

Sponsored by The Retreat at South Haven Farms.