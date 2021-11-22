Senior living dining: What’s on the menu might surprise you

(Good Things Utah) – Re-energize, explore, and engage at your own pace in one of the nation’s most beautiful resort towns. Ovation Sienna Hills in St. George, Utah is a place where independent living, assisted living, and memory care is inspired by life and St. George’s amazing location and atmosphere. Plus, this is one of the best communities for active adults in the region.

Within the walls of Ovation Sienna Hills, you’ll find places to eat, drink, mingle, exercise, get crafty, ponder the day’s events, and take in the scenery. Ovation has multiple culinary options to choose from — It’s the most complimented service at Ovation.

There are three independent living restaurants, one assisted living restaurant, and unique self-serve options. With options like the Bee’s Knees Bistro, Miller’s 1861, Lorraine’s, and Goods and Supply, residents never run out of great dining options.

Dining at Ovation is fun, unique, and there is always something new. The care and attention that goes into creating menus is unmatched. Ovation Sienna Hills chefs focus on superfoods and healthy menu items. They accommodate any special diets and/or restrictions.

Dining throughout Ovation relies on regional cuisine, incorporating local staples and organic treasures. Community tastes are also considered and woven into every menu to keep things new and fresh. With extraordinary chefs who live the art of cooking, residents will always find something they like amid the many restaurants and establishments found throughout Ovation.

You’ll see the team eating breakfast, lunch, and taking dinner home to their families. It’s so good that employees eat lunch at the facility every day.

