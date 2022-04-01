(Good Things Utah) Bringing the most delicious local foods straight to your door, Chefpanzee is the perfect option for any cozy night-in. While other food delivery services charge high prices to eat from your favorite places, Chefpanzee charges delivery fees no higher than $0.99; opening you up to more dining possibilities.

The app’s customer service is first-rate, utilizing a convenient Live Chat feature where you can speak to a representative in real-time. Continue ordering with Chefpanzee and earn Loyalty Points to receive delectable deals on the best food spots in the state.

One popular food option featured on the Chefpanzee app is the Balabe Food Truck. Their authentic Senegalese cuisine has been a favorite in Salt Lake City for years. Unique and tasty meal options like shawarma, brochette, and poutine keep local food lovers coming back for more. Chefs Pape and Yves joined Good Things Utah with a tasty and authentic recipe for Chicken Yassa from Senegal.

Chicken Yassa

Ingredients:

Chicken or Fish

Onions (sliced or diced)

Rice

Water

Spices (Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Bouillon, Crushed Red Pepper)

Vinegar

Limes

Parsley

Oil

Bell Pepper (optional)

Mixed Vegetables (optional)

Directions:

Start by putting enough oil to cover most of the bottom of your pan and heat it up to medium high Add a pinch of salt, a pinch of black pepper, a pinch of crushed garlic, a pinch of crushed red pepper, chopped parsley (3 branches) Begin your rice Lower the heat to medium, stir it until it forms into a paste Add a little water and keep stirring. Add your chicken, let it cook for 10 minutes Add you onions, let it cook for 10 minutes Add vinegar Squeeze limes, about 4 for standard size pan Add bouillon to your preference Add salt and pepper to your liking Bring heat to low for 10 minutes Ready to serve over white rice

