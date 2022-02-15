Self-improvement event, Immersion, focusing on developing personal intuitive gifts

(Good Things Utah) Jonah Carrion, Owner of Love Unconditional Life Enhancement LLC, joined Surae to talk about his part in an upcoming event in Lehi called Immersion.

This event is a two day experience helping attendees develop personal intuitive gifts. Jonah will speak about a program he has developed to control habits. The primary motivation behind his program is self love. Taking care of yourself first and meeting your needs allow you to be strong enough to help others.

At the event on February 25th and 26th, Jonah will be talking about “The 6 Stages of Self-Preservation:”

Awareness and Surrender

Letting Go of the Burden of Control

Self Love; It’s Going To Be Okay

How To Be Consistent

Define and Refine Your Profession; Create Your Career

How to Handle the Responsibility of Success

Register for the event and learn how it is possible to stay motivated, find confidence in the awkward moments in life, and how to earning what you are worth.

