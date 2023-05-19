SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The newly redesigned Honda CR-V is one of the hottest vehicles on the road today.. Nicea thinks so, as do many others. The 2023 has a new look, sleeker design and some fun new colors too.

With a 5-star fun-to-drive score (Car and Driver‘s highest score possible) and the rugged capability to pass a rigorous off-road challenge, the AWD-equipped CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid stood out from the competition in Car and Driver testing. The 2023 CR-V is built for adventure – from the outside to the interior.

