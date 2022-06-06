(Good Things Utah) The awe and wonder of Broadway have made their way back to Utah this year at Tuacahn Amphitheatre. Well-known for its grand performances, along with a talented cast of actors and stagehands, Tuacahn in St. George has been a must-see spectacle for both locals and visitors since its first performance in 1995.

Since then, Tuacahn has produced more than 60 Broadway shows and its productions have grown considerably, now featuring some of the nation’s most talented actors performing around the breathtaking red rock mountains of Southern Utah.

It’s really quite a spectacle… Tuacahn can do a lot of things that a lot of other theaters can’t do because we’re outside and because we’re surrounded by these red rock mountains — which are so gorgeous for us to be able to perform in them and look at the stars every night. Crystal Kellogg, Actress/Performer

This summer, the experienced team at Tuacahn is excited to be part of two Broadway shows — Wonderland and Mary Poppins.

Using the theater’s wide outdoor spaces, Tuacahn can put on massive productions with special attention paid to the technical aspects of each show. To ensure each visitor has an amazing experience, the theater also utilizes the help of volunteers along with other crucial staff members.

It truly is a dream come true. The cast is insanely talented. Neil Starkenberg, Actor/Performer

Tuacahn Amphitheatre: Wonderland & Mary Poppins

DISCOUNTS 2022:

Now through August 31st, use promo code ‘ABC20’ at checkout for 20% off tickets to either show.

WONDERLAND

May 14th – October 21st, 2022

MARY POPPINS

May 20th – October 22nd, 2022

