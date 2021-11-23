See the Nutcracker! Ballet West is back with live music, featuring the Ballet West Orchestra

(Good Things Utah) – Whether you have witnessed it once or dozens of times, the magic of The Nutcracker never fades. Bask in the glow of a holiday tradition that has brought joy to millions. Amplify your family’s festive cheer with Clara’s timeless story, Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, and Willam Christensen’s iconic choreography.

The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation Presents Willam Christensen’s The Nutcracker in Live Performances at Ballet West with the Ballet West Orchestra. Ballet West returns to live performances of its annual holiday tradition of The Nutcracker, featuring the Ballet West Orchestra.

Following Ballet West’s successful production of Dracula, where many performances were sold out, demand for The Nutcracker is bound to be high.

More than 13,000 tickets have already been sold, which is tracking to become our highest level of sales in 25 years. “We encourage all Nutcracker fans to purchase tickets early so they have a seat and don’t miss out. Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic Director

Choreographed by Ballet West Founder Willam Christensen, The Nutcracker will run for 23 matinee and evening performances from Dec. 4 through Dec. 26 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre. Most evening performances begin at 7 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m., and a special holiday matinee on Christmas Eve at noon.

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker will also return to Ogden Friday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Val A. Browning Center at Weber State University, 3750 Harrison Blvd.

Each year, hundreds of children from multiple states around the Intermountain Region audition for the opportunity to perform in Ballet West’s The Nutcracker. Being selected for the coveted roles in the production is an honor and has become a tradition for generations of families. Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic Director

Made possible through the generous support from The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, the $3 million productions is a classic ballet in two acts based on the fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann and set to the iconic score by Tchaikovsky.

The Nutcracker is considered America’s first full-length production and potentially the longest-running Nutcracker in the world. The story tells of a Christmas party at which young Clara, receives the gift of a nutcracker from her mysterious uncle.

After the party, she falls asleep and dreams that her nutcracker has turned into a handsome prince. Together they travel to The Land of The Sweets where they are entertained by dances from around the world.

Immediately following each matinee (except Dec. 24), Ballet West will host on-stage Sugar Plum Parties for children. During the parties, young audience members can join the Sugar Plum Fairy and other favorite characters from the ballet for refreshments and a special treat.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $125 and are available at BalletWest.org or 801-869-6900.

Sponsors of the Ballet West 2021-22 season are The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program. Production sponsors of The Nutcracker are The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and Intermountain Healthcare, the official medical provider for Ballet West.

Ballet West boasts a rich and varied repertoire, elegant and versatile artists, and an American style and legacy that is as dynamic, expansive, and unexpected as the Rocky Mountain region it represents. Ballet West has toured the world several times over, presenting the very best in American classical ballet.

Ballet West was established by Willam F. Christensen, the company’s first artistic director, in Salt Lake City in 1963. Prior to founding Ballet West, Christensen, along with his brothers Lew and Harold, made history by establishing the oldest ballet company in the western United States – the San Francisco Ballet, where he created the first full-length American productions of Coppélia, Swan Lake, and The Nutcracker.

With 36 company members, 16-second company members, and a thriving Academy, Ballet West ranks among the top professional ballet companies in America. Since its inception, the Company has had five artistic directors – its founder Willam Christensen, Bruce Marks, John Hart, Jonas Kåge and, currently, Adam Sklute.

Since 2007, Sklute has further energized and expanded Ballet West’s remarkable repertoire with works by the most renowned choreographers of today such as Jiri Kylan, Mark Morris, Twyla Tharp, and Stanton Welch. Sklute continues to strengthen Ballet West’s heritage by introducing new creations by local, national, and international choreographers. With its eclectic and ever-expanding outlook, Ballet West is truly an American pioneer in the world of dance.

Come see The Nutcracker this Christmas season. Buy tickets to Ballet West, here.

