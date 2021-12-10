See life-size dinosaurs and more this weekend!

(Good Things Utah) – Dino & Dragon Stroll is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and gets up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. This must-see event features the largest creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. Our dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the newest dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronics and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.

During Dino & Dragon Stroll, you will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and surrounded by some fantastical dragons throughout! Our creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive!

Dino & Dragon Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this realistic and memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll, they can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs including encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor, and Stegosaurus, just to name a few. Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned, and legendary fire-breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.

This one-of-a-kind event will provide the best opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth.

Go to Dino and Stroll to learn more and get tickets for only $17.99/each (must be purchased in online in advance). Saturday + Sunday, December 11 & 12. Type in ‘ABC’ and get $2 off!

