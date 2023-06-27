SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Salt Lake City Mission is celebrating 30 years of feeding the hungry and homeless and meeting the greatest needs of the less fortunate right here in Utah. Since opening our doors in 1993 The SLC Mission has provided more than 6.2 million meals free of charge to those in need. The Mission provides food to the homeless, and families/individuals trying to make ends meet as well as other services to help improve their lives.

The Mission is hosting a Fourth of July Food Boix Giveaway and BBQ Meal for anyone in need on June 30, 11am to 2pm at The Salt Lake City Mission at 1151 South Redwood Rd, SLC.

Some of the services The Salt Lake City Mission provides include:

Outreach meal every morning Monday -Saturday for the homeless.

Shuttle service for the homeless.

Dayroom Center serving a daily meal.

Food pantry Mon-Wed-Fri 11am to 2pm / Sunday 9 to 11am.

Free clothing and other basic essentials.

Major holiday outreach events.

Special charity outreach events (Golf Tournament, Back to school Giveaway, Harvest for the Hungry, etc).

Sunday church services.

Residential recovery program for men.

Assistance thru crisis intervention, counseling, agency referrals.

Financial, as well as tangible assistance goes to work immediately. The Mission is always in need of re-stocking of its food storage, and clean, useable new or used clothing as well. The most consistent way to become a partner in helping others right here in Utah is the join the Mission as a monthly financial partner.

Visit SaltLakeCityMission.org to learn more and to see how you can help. Or call 801-355-6310.

Follow on Facebook: @SaltLakeCityMis

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Salt Lake City Mission.