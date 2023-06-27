Sign up for the Wolverine Classic coming up in August

OREM, Utah (Good Things Utah) – doTERRA, the global essential oils company based in Pleasant Grove, shines a spotlight on overall wellness and health – not just through it’s products by supporting community partners – like the Women’s Golf Team at Utah Valley University.

Juli Erekson, head coach of the UVU Wolverines Women’s Golf Team stopped by Good Things Utah to tell us more about her team and life lessons she’s learned through playing golf. Erekson says a big part of any competitive sport is being mindful of good physical health and wellness. And that’s where doTERRA plays a role. Coach Erekson says the team does has an athlete’s kit of essential oils and products to help them perform their best – which includes the Deep Blue Rub.

Click here to learn more about the Women’s Golf Team and program at Utah Valley University.

Visit doTERRA.com for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by doTERRA.