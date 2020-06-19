See art from 31 of Southern Utah’s most talented artists

The Senior BFA exhibition showcases artwork from 31 students graduating from Southern Utah University’s Department of Art & Design, showing a variety of art disciplines.

The BFA show provides a unique opportunity for students to launch their careers by putting together an installation that represents their training while studying art and design at Southern Utah University. It serves as a way for students to build their resumes because they get to exhibit their work in a professional setting.

Unique to this year’s exhibition, students were able to work directly with museum staff to install their own work–gaining experience with exhibition design and installation. Next to each work of art on display, each student wrote an artist statement that informs the public of each student’s body of work. Make sure to look out for them as they will guide you through the exhibition.

Originally slated to close in April, SUMA extended the exhibition to June 27 because of the museum’s closure due to COVID-19. SUMA is currently open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the public and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for high-risk visitors.

To find out more about the exhibition visit Southern Utah University’s Department of Art & Design or go to their Facebook page.

