(Good Things Utah) – In this segment, Nicea Degering visits, Ashton her favorite stylist at Matthew Landis Atelier for some tips on proper hair care. Get the inside scoop on the right shampoo for your hair, how often to get your hair cut, and when to wash.

If you need some hair care, call 801-755-2392 or visit Matthew Landis Atelier.

This story contains sponsored content.