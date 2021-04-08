Seattle’s favorite pastry is a what?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

If you’ve ever walked down Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington in spring you’ve probably seen someone crunchy down on some kind of delicious treat. We’ve all heard of donuts, croissants, and cake, but have you ever heard of a piroshky?

The market thrives on specialty goods from around the state and beyond. There are multiple fish vendors that offer smalls bites of shrimp, crab, or lobster drenched in cocktail sauce. You can get freshly made donuts with quick-fire service in tons of desert inspired flavors. And don’t forget about the freshest of fresh produce.

You can find all your seasonal goodies at the market too, like cherries, strawberries, blackberries, grapes, clementines, apples, – really anything. But what are those fluffy, soft, golden-brown, pastries that steam in the air as you walk by someone holding one?

The incredible ‘hand pies’, as they are called, come from a bakery that has been resident to Pike Place Market since 1992. The bakery’s signature pie, the Piroshky, has been a favorite of Seattle natives for years, but recently caught wind amongst tourists as a “must-try” meaty treat in the Emerald City.

The Russian piroshki is stuffed with a meat and rice mixture and fried till golden brown perfection. You’ll smell it as you walk around the market, it practically begs to be eaten. All you need to do then is follow the scent. You’ll find yourself steps away from the bakery staring up at their classic yellow and red sign. Either that, or you’ll disappointingly arrive at the sight of someone else gobbling one down.

Blending traditional recipes with local flavor, the bakery’s selection of Piroshkies offer a wide array of choices, both savory and sweet, so you can fine tune your choice.

