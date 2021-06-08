Seared Duck Breasts with Blueberry Pan Sauce

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Ingredients

1 lb skin-on duck breasts

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 shallot, julienned

1 bay leaf

½ cup blueberries

½ cup cherry juice (or red or port wine)

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp butter

1 green onion, green parts sliced on the bias

Instructions

Score duck breast skin in a crisscross pattern with a sharp knife. You do not want to score all the way down to the actual meat. Season both sides of the duck with salt and pepper.

Place the duck breasts in a cold medium frying pan skin side down. Place pan over medium heat. Cook duck for about 8 minutes on first side. Turn over and sear duck until and internal temperature of 135°. Remove duck from pan and let it rest at least 5 minutes. Pour all but a little bit of duck fat out of the pan. DO NOT THROW FAT AWAY! Save the fat for sautéing potatoes another day.

Return pan to medium heat. Add shallots and bay leaf, salt, and pepper and cook for about 1 minute. Add blueberries and continue cooking for about 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and add cherry juice, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a simmer, scraping any bit of food left on bottom of pan. Let reduce for about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add butter and let melt, stirring constantly.

To assemble, lay duck breast on a plate, spoon some sauce over and around the duck, and garnish with green onion slices.

To find everything you need, visit your local Harmons.

This story contains sponsored content.