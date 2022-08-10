(Good Things Utah) As the nation’s mortgage rates have nearly doubled since last year, Utah is continuing to show promise for potential homeowners. In a recent article by CNBC, our state was named the most stable housing market in the United States. Though, even before this recognition, Utah has seen a significant rise in new residents coming from out of state.

One of Utah’s top-rated home builders, Fieldstone Homes, has recently expanded its collection of communities in Salt Lake, Utah, Summit, and Davis Counties. For over 20 years, it’s been a choice builder for the state’s most luxurious homes. Fieldstone has recently unveiled several new communities for residents to consider moving to — all featuring bold designs and built to fit the owner’s lifestyle.

Check out a few of the new communities below, and start the search for your next home today. To learn more and browse floorplans, go online to FieldstoneHomes.com.

1. Scenic Mountain Townhomes

Located on the border of Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain, this vibrant townhome community offers spacious two-story units of up to 1,800 square feet. These townhomes are open to a world of possibilities, each with an unfinished basement and the option for a second family room. Buyers can choose from a variety of interior styles like Modern Farmhouse, Traditional, Craftsman, and Transitional. Nearby trails and parks make the perfect pastime for families, along with the community’s newly-built pool and clubhouse.

These townhomes start at $399,900. Click HERE to learn more about this community.

2. Antelope Meadows

Nestled in a quaint rural setting up Eagle Mountain, this community is open to both two-story and rambler-style floor plans, each with the option for a 3-car garage. A wide variety of exterior and interior design options are available to buyers interested in creating their own custom space. Complete with stunning mountain views and just a few minutes from the local elementary, middle, and high schools.

These single-family homes start at $559,900. Click HERE to learn more about this community.

3. Arrowhead Ranch

Making the most of our state’s gorgeous scenery, the new Arrowhead Ranch community by Fieldstone rests on a lush Payson landscape just a short drive from the food, entertainment, and retail hubs of Provo. Constructed between 1,546 and 1,832 square feet, the single-family homes in Arrowhead Ranch feature open-concept interiors in Craftsman and Farmhouse styles with rear-loaded garages. These homes are the perfect combination of comfort, function, and location.

The single-family homes here are currently sold out. Click HERE to learn more about this community.

4. Daybreak Cascade Village

Featuring two different model homes for prospective buyers to visit in South Jordan, the Daybreak Cascade Village community offers homes ranging from 2,753 square feet to 3,464 square feet — each with wide-open unfinished basements. This community sits near over 30 miles of beautiful Salt Lake Valley trails, a cozy café, and a lake for paddle boarding. Also features a brand new watercourse for community members to enjoy.

These single-family homes start at $639, 900. Click HERE to learn more about this community.

5. Silver Creek Townhomes

The Silver Creek community gives homeowners a taste of premier living in Park City. These three-story townhomes are spacious, allowing plenty of room for unique interior designs. They’re conveniently located beside a relaxing meadow and also allow direct access to popular biking and walking trails in the area.

These townhomes start at $899,900. Click HERE to learn more about this community.

**This segment contains sponsored content