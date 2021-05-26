Searching for a new job? Land your dream job with help from this program

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Department of Workforce Services is here to help Utahns take the next steps that could lead to a dream job and higher wages. If you are looking for your first job or transitioning careers, you can search the Department of Workforce Services robust job board of more than 20,000 open jobs in a variety of fields. The Career and Education Assistance program can provide:

Short-term training assistance for occupational certificates or licenses

On-the-job training directly from employers.

Apprenticeships for classroom learning and paid hands-on experience in the field.

Tuition assistance to help complete a GED certificate or college degree.

Financial assistance for education is available for eligible individuals over the age of 14, those who have been laid off or those who have a qualifying income.

Through a collaborative approach, the department has served millions of Utahns and has become a leader on several statewide initiatives. These include intergenerational poverty, homelessness, affordable housing, supporting refugees, helping rural communities, serving veterans and individuals with disabilities, and getting Utahns trained and back to work.

Today, more than 2,200 Workforce Services employees assist individuals in preparing for and finding jobs, meeting workforce needs of Utah businesses, administering temporary assistance, and providing economic data and analysis.

If you need help finding a job, visit the Department of Workforce Services.

This story contains sponsored content.