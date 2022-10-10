(Good Things Utah) Papa Murphy’s delicious Jack-O pizza is back! It’s no trick, it’s a perfect treat for just $10.

If you crave fresh pizza but the idea of making it yourself fills you with horror… or if you love zombie movies but reanimated leftovers turn your stomach… Pick up a fresh Jack-O pizza from Papa Murphy’s.

Bring this pumpkin-shaped, pepperoni-covered, olive-eyed creation to life in your oven, and treat your goblins and gremlins to a fresh pizza that’ll make them scream with joy this Halloween.

Celebrate Halloween this year by cutting into a shockingly delicious Jack-O pizza with pepperoni and mozzarella for just $10.

If you don’t want to go trick or treating to indulge your sweet tooth, you can purchase a Jack-O pizza and one pound of Papa Murphy’s made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $4 more. It’s a ‘Scream of a Deal” for $14.

Available now through October 31. To learn more, go online to PapaMurphys.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content