Scared of your kids going back to college? 10 ways to stay healthy in the dorms

Healthy in Utah is all about supporting healthy choices and boosting Utah’s economy. It’s for everyone who stands with Utah business. Today, they shared some helpful tips for staying healthy in college dorms:

Extra dorm specific tips to staying healthy this fall Don’t touch your face in communal spaces rule Sanitize your hands on the reg — key moments/ before eating Keep windows open Bring own kitchen supplies or wash shared ones Get dining hall food to go Decide whos in your bubble Mask up Keep to the school’s gathering size limit/stick to it Bring stuff that keeps you sign

Make sure you wear a mask in public spaces. The Center for Disease Control guidelines recommends wearing a mask to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are recommended in all public settings and when around individuals outside your household, especially when physical distancing is difficult.

Tips for properly wearing your mask include:

Ensure your nose and mouth are fully covered

Ensure the covering fits snugly against your face without gaps

If your mask fits properly, you should not experience difficulty breathing while wearing it

Your mask should feel secure and not slip once it’s on

Maintain Physical Distance: Physical distancing helps slow the spread of COVID-19

A safe physical distance is 6 feet apart

“Healthy In Utah,” is a $1 million initiative, public information campaign to encourage healthy activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as following current CDC, state, and local health guidelines, and not forgoing other preventive or urgent medical care. This initiative is part of the state’s ‘In Utah’ campaign. ‘In Utah’ represents all you can do and experience in the ‘Life Elevated’ state. The ‘In Utah’ initiative is part of Utah’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, intended to help Utahns make healthy choices and support local economies.

