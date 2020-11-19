Savory sweet potato pie from Riverhorse in Park City

Savory Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Potatoes

  • 1 # Medium Diced Sweet Potatoes
  • ½ Gallon Water
  • 2 tsp confit garlic
  • 2 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 2 OZ Butter
  • 1 G Chopped Thyme
  • 1 G Chopped Rosemary
  • 1 Egg, Room Temperature

Instructions

  1. In a pot boil the water, sweet potatoes, confit garlic, and 1 T Kosher Salt until cooked thru. Strain the potatoes well, whip in the mixer with the remaining ingredients.

Confit Garlic

  • ½ C Garlic cloves
  • ½ C Vegetable Oil

Instructions

  1. In a small pot simmer garlic in vegetable base until golden brown. 

Pie Dough

  • 79 G Cold Butter 1 Inch Cubed 
  • 113.5 G All Purpose flour
  • 1 G Kosher Salt
  • 35 G Cold Water

Instructions

  1. Cut the butter into flour and kosher salt until butter is pea-size. Slowly add the water until the dough is formed. Wrap into disk and chill.

If you don’t feel like making this at home, don’t worry! You can order this entire meal at River Horse Provisions. Just make sure to call 48 hours in advance. Call (435) 649-0799 or visit River Horse Provisions now.

