Savory sweet potato pie from Riverhorse in Park City

Savory Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
Potatoes
- 1 # Medium Diced Sweet Potatoes
- ½ Gallon Water
- 2 tsp confit garlic
- 2 tsp Kosher Salt
- 2 OZ Butter
- 1 G Chopped Thyme
- 1 G Chopped Rosemary
- 1 Egg, Room Temperature
Instructions
- In a pot boil the water, sweet potatoes, confit garlic, and 1 T Kosher Salt until cooked thru. Strain the potatoes well, whip in the mixer with the remaining ingredients.
Confit Garlic
- ½ C Garlic cloves
- ½ C Vegetable Oil
Instructions
- In a small pot simmer garlic in vegetable base until golden brown.
Pie Dough
- 79 G Cold Butter 1 Inch Cubed
- 113.5 G All Purpose flour
- 1 G Kosher Salt
- 35 G Cold Water
Instructions
- Cut the butter into flour and kosher salt until butter is pea-size. Slowly add the water until the dough is formed. Wrap into disk and chill.
