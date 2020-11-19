Savory sweet potato pie from Riverhorse in Park City

After years of childhood trauma and abuse, a woman shows us how to rise up from the ashes and find hope. A book by award-winning Author and Speaker, Heidi Tucker explores the experiences of a person suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder, or what used to be called Multiple Personality Disorder. It's a powerful book with an even more impactful message; Cling to your faith, embrace gratitude, and never lose hope.

It's a true story of a woman who endured unthinkable childhood abuse and the haunting memories that her mind held captive. Margi’s story exemplifies love, courage, and triumph over seemingly insurmountable odds. Her valiant conquest to uncover those protected secrets will both enlighten and uplift as you read Margi’s story of hope and feel her testimony of faith in the Savior.