(Good Things Utah) Nothing beats barbecue on a toast summer day. But while a barbecue can be a wonderful way to gather friends and family, it can also be a hassle to prepare.

Instead, families all around Utah choose to leave it to the professionals by ordering from R&R BBQ. The brand’s name originates from the chain’s founders, Rod and Roger Livingston, who decided to open their first barbecue restaurant in 2013. What began as a single modest restaurant has since grown considerably — now with 9 Utah locations and counting.

The secret behind their success lies in their menu of award-winning meats. R&R has a wide selection of delicious proteins, all grilled with care by a hard-working crew of barbecue experts. All of their ingredients are locally sourced from a variety of providers around the state and each meal is made at the locations themselves, ensuring the freshest flavors are served every day.

“Everything is house-made. We make everything inside one of our locations, there’s no central kitchen we take it out of…” says Emery Winward with R&R BBQ. “If we’re serving it today, it started cooking last night. We cook all the way through the evening and we have a pit boss that comes in. He makes sure that all of our product is at spec [meaning specifications].”

All that hard work results in a mouthwatering selection of barbecue meats. Savory protein choices here include Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey Breast, Angus Beef Brisket, Spicy Andouille Sausage, and their popular BBQ Chicken Wings.

Make the meal even better by combining these choice meats with a hearty collection of house sides like Mac & Cheese, BBQ Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Hush Puppies, French Fries, and more.

Finally, complete each meaty meal with R&R BBQ’s signature sauces — each unique in flavor and exclusive to their barbecue chain. These signature sauces include Sweet BBQ Sauce, Less Sweet More Heat BBQ Sauce, Original BBQ Sauce, and their limited-edition Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

To learn more and find a location near you, go to randrbbq.com.

Growing bigger every season, R&R BBQ is excited to unveil its new Riverton location this fall. This will be the 10th location for the chain, giving locals another place to find original flavors as well as the wholesome ‘R&R experience’ we’ve grown to appreciate here in Utah.

Making top-rated barbecue even more accessible to locals, R&R BBQ has an exceptional catering service for meetings, events, and other group gatherings. Forget the party appetizers and go straight for the main course with their selection of tasty house-made meats. Catering options can accommodate groups between 50 and 5,000 and include packaged boxed lunches, catering buffets, to full-service catering.

To learn more about catering services, go to randrbbq.com.

Ribs and Rodeo

Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo will be held from July 20nd – 23rd and the 25th. R&R BBQ will be there serving up delicious rib meals to those in attendance.

For more information about this year’s rodeo, click the link here.

The rodeo has partnered with R&R BBQ to offer 2 lucky winners VIP tickets to an All-You-Can-Eat Rib Dinner and Front Row Tickets to the rodeo with a plus one.

These prizes at a $500 value can be won by simply entering your name and email. The winner will be selected and notified Monday, July 18th by 5 pm MST.

**This segment contains sponsored content