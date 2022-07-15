(Good Things Utah) As far as Taste Utah is concerned, it’s always a good time for tacos. This week was no different as Katy drove up north to try the famous Wimpy And Fritz. Originally serving mouthwatering cuisine to locals at the nearby farmer’s market, Wimpy And Fritz now have a bustling location in Ogden.

The establishment’s exterior is as tasteful as the food they serve — surrounded by contrasting tones of black and white with dashes of wood in its towering columns. This stunning aesthetic is complimented even further by the grand patio out front, giving diners a spacious setting to chow down on the delicious eats here.

Inside this taco bar comes to life — combining the casual vibes of Southern California with vibrant Mexican décor. Natural light fills the restaurant through grand windows, complete with a garage door blending the interior and exterior. The walls here are lined with skateboards, making the atmosphere even more laid back for visitors.

Flavors here are made even better as everything is seared, not deep fried, making every bite the perfect balance of succulent and crispy. Their Latin-infused entrees are what keep customers coming back — being voted ‘Best Taco in Utah’ in 2019.

Signature menu options include their fan favorites, The O.G. Taco Plate and Borrachos, along with other acclaimed eats like hearty burritos, loaded nachos, and even vegan tacos. Even better, wash it all down with a refreshing brew from Ogden River Brewing.

Fittingly nicknamed the ‘Ogden Taco Cartel’, it’s easy to see why Wimpy And Fritz has been so successful with Utah locals looking for their next taco fix.

For more info, click the link here or visit their location in Ogden at 352 Park Boulevard.

To discover other delicious dining destinations around the state, go to TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content