SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Savor the delicous full flavors of fresh grilled mushrooms and figs.
Grilled Mushrooms and Figs
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon rosemary, minced, stems reserved
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
1 tablespoon local honey
1 teaspoon mirin
zest of 1/2 lemon and juice from the whole
1 large clove garlic, minced
1/8-1/4 teaspoon chili flakes
1 teaspoon salt and cracked black pepper
5.5 ounces mushrooms, preferably lions mane or trumpet
8 ounces mission figs
2 cups cooked rice
1/2 bunch cilantro
Optional; toasted sesame seeds, chopped pistachios
Directions:
- Choose a hearty bunch of rosemary with thick stems. Begin to strip them by holding onto the very top bunch of rosemary and pulling the herbs in the opposite direction they grow. Reserve 1 tablespoon of stripped rosemary and mince. Continue stripping the rosemary until there are 8-12 rosemary stems for skewering. Save the additional stripped rosemary for another recipe.
- In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, tamari, honey, mirin, lemon zest and juice. Then add the garlic, rosemary, chili flakes and season with salt and pepper.
- If using lions mane mushrooms pull them apart into two bite pieces. Depending upon the size of the figs, cut them into halves or quarters; making them proportionate to the mushroom size.
- Begin to skewer the mushrooms and figs. If using store bought rosemary, usually one portion of mushroom and half of a fig will fit onto each rosemary sprig. Baste skewered mushrooms and figs with a liberal brush of the marinade.
- Meanwhile start to preheat a cast iron pan or grill. Add 1 teaspoon neutral, high heat oil, such as canola or avocado oil. The pan or grill should be at about 375 degrees or at a medium heat.
- Add the marinated skewers one at a time faced down. Continue to baste the side facing up with the marinade. Allow the skewers to grill for about 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and soft.
- Remove and serve hot over jasmine rice, garnished with chopped cilantro, toasted sesame seeds and pistachios if using.
Recipe prepared by Harmons Chef Callyn Graf.
Visit HarmonsGrocery.com to find a Harmons nearest you and get shopping today!
Sponsored by Harmons.