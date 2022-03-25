(Good Things Utah) Saving animals by roasting and selling fantastic, fair-trade, organic coffee has been the mission of Hugo Coffee Roasters since it was founded in 2015. Its founder Claudia McMullin has since married commerce and philanthropy while providing Utahns with the most delicious roasted coffee in the state. Naming the coffee after her beloved rescue pup, Claudia has successfully run her roasting company with the goal of becoming the go-to coffee choice for animal lovers around the world.

Katy Sine from Taste Utah recently chatted with Claudia about her beginnings and where she got the inspiration to start a roasting company. To make good on their mission, they continue to partner with non-profit animal rescue organizations around the country; providing them with the much-needed funding for things like facilities, food, and medicine. Some of the organizations they’ve partnered with include Salt Lake City Animal Services, Paws for Life, and the New York State Retriever Rescue.

Do you run an animal rescue non-profit? Hugo Coffee Roasters is always looking for new organizations to raise money for and would love to partner with you. For more information on their Partnership Programs, click the link HERE.

To order Hugo Coffee and keep the kindness brewing, visit their website at hugo.coffee. All together, we can save the animals; just one sip at a time.

