Tasty Vietnamese dishes you can grab curbside



Today’s Save the Faves is Saigon Sandwich! Family-owned, they’ve been up and running here in town since 2016. A Vietnamese brother and sister make magic in the kitchen, while Uncle Jim is front welcoming customers. In Danang, Vietnam, their father was a well-known chef, restaurant, and bakery owner. Wondering what to order? We suggest perusing the most popular items on the menu.

Banh Mi, a Vietnamese baguette sandwich fusion of meats and vegetables that include cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, lettuce, and pickled carrot and daikon, Saigon Sandwich’s specialty is lemongrass pork, a family recipe.

Pho, a tasty beef noodle soup bone broth that has cooked for 24 hours, seasoned with ginger, coriander, fennel seed, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom. The broth is served with fresh flat rice noodle, and favorite beef cuts like brisket, meatball, and ribeye. On the side are bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno. Bun, a vermicelli Noodle Dish with chilled rice noodles, and your choice of grilled meat on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot daikon, cilantro, bean sprouts, oiled scallions, crushed roasted peanuts, and fried shallots. Served with traditional vinaigrette—nuoc Cham. Many customers call this a noodle salad.

Options for sides include Vietnamese fresh spring rolls, the fried spring rolls, and the Vietnamese eggroll cha gio, Vietnamese chicken salad, and rice dishes! Yum. Hungry yet?

Our hosts gave the food they sampled on air today two thumbs up!

Most Vietnamese dishes are gluten-free and high in protein, so it’s perfect for those with special dietary needs and/or restrictions. Order tonight, and help support local!

Saigon Sandwich is offering curbside pickup!

Located at 8528 South 1300 East in Sandy City

Phone: 801-281-7400

Monday-Saturday Noon-7:30 pm and online ordering until 7:30 pm!